Sport

Fiorentina score late to earn 2-2 draw at Juventus
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Fiorentina - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 29, 2024 Fiorentina's Riccardo Sottil scores their second goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Fiorentina - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 29, 2024 Juventus' Kenan Yildiz in action with Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Fiorentina - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 29, 2024 Juventus' Khephren Thuram scores their second goal past Fiorentina's David de Gea REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
30 Dec 2024 03:09AM
TURIN, Italy : A last-gasp goal by forward Riccardo Sottil earned Fiorentina a 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Sunday after Khephren Thuram scored twice for the hosts.

Thuram put Juventus in front after 20 minutes, sending the ball low inside the near post after an impressive solo run, before Fiorentina's Moise Kean levelled ahead of the break with a header.

Thuram restored the lead for Juve three minutes into the second half, scoring into the far bottom corner from close range but Sottil equalised for Fiorentina in the 87th minute with a powerful, close-range volley.

Juventus remained sixth in the standings, level on 32 points with fifth-placed Fiorentina.

Source: Reuters

