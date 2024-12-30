Fiorentina score late to earn 2-2 draw at Juventus

TURIN, Italy : A last-gasp goal by forward Riccardo Sottil earned Fiorentina a 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Sunday after Khephren Thuram scored twice for the hosts.

Thuram put Juventus in front after 20 minutes, sending the ball low inside the near post after an impressive solo run, before Fiorentina's Moise Kean levelled ahead of the break with a header.

Thuram restored the lead for Juve three minutes into the second half, scoring into the far bottom corner from close range but Sottil equalised for Fiorentina in the 87th minute with a powerful, close-range volley.

Juventus remained sixth in the standings, level on 32 points with fifth-placed Fiorentina.