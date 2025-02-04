Fiorentina sign midfielder Fagioli on loan from Juventus

Fiorentina have signed Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus on a loan deal, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Fagioli, who came through the Juventus academy, has been unable to force his way into manager Thiago Motta's plans, playing just 10 minutes over the last five league games.

The 23-year-old spent seven months out of action last season following his ban after breaching rules on betting on matches, but returned in time to make Italy's Euro 2024 squad, and Fagioli has made seven appearances for the national side.

Fiorentina are sixth in the Serie A standings, and host Inter Milan on Thursday, but Fagioli will be unavailable as this is the continuation of December's abandoned game following the collapse of midfielder Edoardo Bove in the 17th minute.

Fagioli will be able to play in the following game, which is against the same opposition, when they face the defending champions at the San Siro on Monday.