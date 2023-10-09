Logo
Fiorentina snatch 3-1 win at Napoli
Fiorentina snatch 3-1 win at Napoli

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 8, 2023 Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez celebrates scoring their third goal with Fabiano Parisi REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

09 Oct 2023 04:55AM
Second-half goals by Giacomo Bonaventura and Nicolas Gonzalez earned Fiorentina a surprise 3-1 win at champions Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

Winger Josip Brekalo gave Fiorentina the lead with a rebound from tight angle in the seventh minute before Victor Osimhen equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

But Fiorentina midfielder Bonaventura restored the lead for the visitors in the 63rd minute with a precise low strike from near the penalty spot and Gonzalez made it 3-1 in added time from close range.

Fiorentina moved up one place to fourth on 17 points from eight games, level with third-placed Juventus and four points behind leaders AC Milan. Napoli are fifth on 14 points.

Source: Reuters

