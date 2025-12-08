Fiorentina takes security measures after players receive threats

Dec 8 : Fiorentina said they have stepped up security and contacted authorities after players, staff and their families received threats following Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Sassuolo that left the club winless after 14 games and bottom of Serie A.

Fiorentina condemned the "unacceptable and shameful" threats and offered their full support to all members of the club.

"Behaviour of this kind has no place in football or in any area of our society," the club said on their website.

"ACF Fiorentina, while thanking the many supporters who have already shown affection and support regarding these regrettable events, reiterates that there will never be any room for intimidation, hatred or violence."

Fiorentina next host Dynamo Kyiv in a Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday before welcoming Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.