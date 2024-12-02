Fiorentina's Bove 'awake and alert' after on-field collapse

ROME :Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and alert in hospital, his club said on Monday, providing reassurance on his condition after he collapsed during a Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday.

In a brief update on social media, Fiorentina said that the 22-year-old had spent a peaceful night and no longer required assistance with his breathing.

The player had suddenly collapsed in the 17th minute of the game in Florence, seconds after bending down to adjust his boot during a break in play for a VAR check.

Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch, with the Fiorentina players forming a ring around Bove, who arrived at the club on loan from AS Roma in August.

After Bove was taken away in an ambulance, the referee asked the visibly shaken and emotional players to leave the pitch and return to the dressing room. The match will be replayed at a later date.

Bove has made several appearances for Italy's Under-21 team and has recorded four assists and one goal in his 14 appearances for Fiorentina this season.

