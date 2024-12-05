Fiorentina's Bove out of intensive care, says club

ROME : Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is no longer in intensive care and his recovery is progressing, the general manager of the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Bove collapsed on Sunday during a home game against Inter Milan. The match was suspended after he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The 22-year-old has been moved to a coronary care unit, Alessandro Ferrari told Italian broadcaster Mediaset before a Fiorentina-Empoli Italian Cup game.

"Edoardo is doing well, he is recovering and we are happy. We have to be patient and have respect for him. He changed (hospital) wards so things are better," Ferrari said.