Fiorentina's Bove out of intensive care, says club
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Inter Milan - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - December 1, 2024 Fiorentina and Inter Milan players react after Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove collapses as the game is suspended REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Round of 16 - Fiorentina v Empoli - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - December 4, 2024 A big screen displays a message in support of Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove after he collapsed on the pitch during a league match against Inter Milan REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
05 Dec 2024 04:54AM
ROME : Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is no longer in intensive care and his recovery is progressing, the general manager of the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Bove collapsed on Sunday during a home game against Inter Milan. The match was suspended after he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The 22-year-old has been moved to a coronary care unit, Alessandro Ferrari told Italian broadcaster Mediaset before a Fiorentina-Empoli Italian Cup game.

"Edoardo is doing well, he is recovering and we are happy. We have to be patient and have respect for him. He changed (hospital) wards so things are better," Ferrari said.

Source: Reuters

