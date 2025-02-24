Fiorentina's Kean discharged from hospital after on-pitch collapse

Fiorentina's Moise Kean has been discharged from hospital, the club said on Monday, after the Italian forward took a knock to the head and collapsed on the pitch in a 1-0 loss at Hellas Verona in Serie A.

On Sunday, Kean was hit in the head while jostling for the ball and went down having suffered a bang to the face from Pawel Dawidowicz's knee.

The 24-year-old was treated and then allowed to return and continued playing. However, he suddenly lost his balance and fell to the turf, with players from both teams alerting the team medics who rushed onto the pitch.

The forward, the second-top scorer in Serie A this season with 15 goals, was taken off on a stretcher and seen wearing a neck brace before he was rushed to hospital.

"ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Moise Kean was discharged from hospital in Verona overnight and has returned to Florence. Medical and diagnostic tests all produced negative results," Fiorentina said in a statement.

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch against Inter Milan in December, which led to the match being abandoned.

Bove underwent successful surgery and had fitted a removable defibrillator, a device to prevent fatal cardiac arrest by delivering a shock to restore a normal heart rhythm.