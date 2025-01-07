Fire acquire Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel

The Chicago Fire acquired veteran winger Philip Zinckernagel from Belgium's Club Brugge on Monday.

The 30-year-old Denmark native signed a four-year deal through 2028.

Zinckernagel has accumulated 83 goals and 80 assists in 403 professional appearances since his debut in 2013.

"I'm very excited to join the Chicago Fire and experience a new league," he said in a news release. "The club's ambition and vision for the future are very motivating, and I'm eager to help the team achieve its goals. I look forward to working with the coaching staff and my new teammates to build something special together."

His extensive European experience also includes stints with England's Watford and Nottingham Forest, Greece's Olympiacos and Belgium's Standard Liege. He won two league titles with Norway's Bodo/Glimt (2020, 2024) and was named the 2020 Eliteserien Player of the Year.

"He's a technical and versatile player who can create chances for himself and his teammates, while also showing a commitment to defending," Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "With experience playing in multiple countries and elite European competitions, Philip will bring a winning mentality and leadership to our squad for the upcoming season and beyond."

-Field Level Media