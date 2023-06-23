Fire and fury: The Olympic torch relay

PARIS: The Olympic torch has been into space, deep underwater and even scaled Mount Everest.

Along the way it has had its fair share of mishaps.

As Paris prepares to unveil the route for the 2024 torch relay, AFP looks back at some of the headline moments of the event, first run ahead of the Berlin Olympics in 1936.

FLAMING UNDERPANTS

One of the most memorable stunts during the torch relay came in 1956 ahead of the Melbourne Games when an Australian student named Barry Larkin fooled crowds with a homemade torch topped by burning underpants.

Larkin managed to get his torch - a wooden chair leg crowned with a metal pudding container holding the fiery underwear - up the stairs of Sydney's Town Hall and deliver it to city mayor Pat Hills, cheered on by tens of thousands.

The university student even arranged his own fake motorcycle escort but genuine police outriders soon caught up with him.