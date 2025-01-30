Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium ahead of Champions League game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium ahead of Champions League game
Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City v Club Brugge - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 29, 2025 Firefighters attend to a fire in a merchandise hut outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium ahead of Champions League game
Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City v Club Brugge - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 29, 2025 A merchandise hut is seen on fire outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium ahead of Champions League game
Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City v Club Brugge - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 29, 2025 A merchandise hut is seen on fire outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium ahead of Champions League game
Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City v Club Brugge - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 29, 2025 Firefighters attend to a fire in a merchandise hut outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium ahead of Champions League game
Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City v Club Brugge - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 29, 2025 Club Brugge players on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
30 Jan 2025 02:32AM (Updated: 30 Jan 2025 02:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England :A fire that broke out in a merchandise stand outside the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday was extinguished before Manchester City hosted Club Brugge in their final Champions League group match, the English club said.

The fire broke out near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand when City were unveiling their new January signings nearby.

"Emergency services are present at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished," City said in a statement.

"The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been cancelled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival."

City, who are 25th in the standings, must win the game to make the knockout playoffs.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement