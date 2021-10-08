Logo
Fire breaks out at stadium ahead of Andorra v England match
Fire breaks out at stadium ahead of Andorra v England match

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - Estadi Nacional, Andorra La Vella, Andorra - October 8, 2021 A fire engine is seen after a VAR monitor was burnt in a fire after training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - Estadi Nacional, Andorra La Vella, Andorra - October 8, 2021 A police officer is seen outside the stadium after a VAR monitor was burnt in a fire after training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - Estadi Nacional, Andorra La Vella, Andorra - October 8, 2021 A security officer is seen outside the stadium after a VAR monitor was burnt in a fire after training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - Estadi Nacional, Andorra La Vella, Andorra - October 8, 2021 Police tape is seen outside the stadium after a VAR monitor was burnt in a fire after training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - Estadi Nacional, Andorra La Vella, Andorra - October 8, 2021 A VAR monitor is seen that was burnt in a fire after training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
08 Oct 2021 11:04PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 11:01PM)
A fire broke out at Andorra's national stadium the day before the country are due to host England in a Group I World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports reported on Friday.

Sky posted videos showing a television gantry at the side of the pitch between the two sets of team benches engulfed in flames and giving off plumes of thick, black smoke.

There were no reports of injuries, but the blaze raises concerns that the match may be affected since the flames were right beside the stadium's artificial pitch.

Sky added that a fire crew had arrived at the stadium to put out the flames but that the gantry had sustained serious damage, which could affect television coverage of the match.

England's players had been training at the 3,300 capacity stadium three hours before the blaze broke out.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

