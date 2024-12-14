Fire lend F Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano for 2025

The Chicago Fire sent forward Georgios Koutsias to Switzerland's FC Lugano on a loan on Friday.

The year-long loan begins Jan. 1 and includes an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the deal.

Koutsias, 20, had five goals and three assists in 57 MLS matches (18 starts) with the Fire from 2023-24.

"We're excited to see Georgios continue his development with our partners at FC Lugano," Fire coach Gregg Berhalter said. "He expressed a desire to return to Europe, and this move gives him the opportunity to continue growing in a highly competitive league. It also provides us with increased roster flexibility as we work to build a strong team for the 2025 season."

The loan opens up U-22 Initiative and international roster slots for Chicago, which retains the right to recall the Greek international at any point.

FC Lugano, which competes in the Swiss Super League, was purchased by Fire owner Joe Mansueto in 2021.

