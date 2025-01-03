Fire transfer D Tobias Salquist to Danish club

The Chicago Fire announced the transfer of defender Tobias Salquist to Denmark's FC Nordsjaelland on Thursday.

Salquist, 29, previously played in the Danish Superliga for Silkeborg IF before joining the Fire in 2024.

He participated in 14 MLS matches (10 starts) for Chicago and contributed one assist last season.

"We'd like to thank Tobias for his contributions to the Fire," director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "Following discussions with him and his representatives, we agreed that a return to Europe would be best for both the player and the club. We wish Tobias and his family all the best for the future."

