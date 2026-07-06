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Fireworks and a people's party as Norway celebrates World Cup win over Brazil
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Fireworks and a people's party as Norway celebrates World Cup win over Brazil

Fireworks and a people's party as Norway celebrates World Cup win over Brazil

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates after the match as Norway qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

06 Jul 2026 07:52AM
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July 5 : Norwegians flooded onto the streets to celebrate their national team's stunning 2-1 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Police in the capital Oslo said more than 90,000 people had poured into the city centre to celebrate their progress thanks to Erling Haaland's double. 

Tens of thousands more gathered at the Ullevaal stadium where Norway play home games, watching on giant screens from long bar tables and benches, and throwing their drinks in the air at the final whistle. 

Needless to say, the rowing celebration that has become synonymous with Haaland and the team was featured on the pitch after the game, and in the streets and squares of Norway as the country celebrated perhaps its biggest victory in international sport. 

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"I wish I was on those streets. I wish I was involved in it," Haaland said. "Everyone has to enjoy themselves. All of Norway has to enjoy themselves. It's one of the sickest days ever in Norwegian history. You just have to enjoy it, because this is sick."

As fireworks exploded overhead at Ullevaal, the crowd began to chant: "we're going to the castle", and when they got to the city's royal palace they were greeted by Crown Prince Haakon, who came out to greet them with a Norway football scarf draped around his neck. 

The Norwegians will now meet the winners of Sunday's clash between England and Mexico in the quarter-finals.

Source: Reuters
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