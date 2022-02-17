Logo
Firmino and Salah leave it late to fire Liverpool to win at Inter
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Inter Milan v Liverpool - San Siro, Milan, Italy - Feb 16, 2022. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo)

17 Feb 2022 06:07AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 06:50AM)
MILAN: Late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-0 victory at Inter Milan in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Inter had the better of the first-half chances, with Hakan Calhanoglu firing against the crossbar when afforded too much time in the penalty area.

Liverpool were struggling to create many opportunities, with coach Juergen Klopp ringing the changes in the second half, and one of those substitutes came up trumps - Firmino flicking home from a corner to break the deadlock in the 75th minute.

With their resistance broken, the errors started to creep in for Inter and Salah pounced when they failed to clear a long ball into the box to put the game to bed seven minutes from time.

Even with the away goals rule no longer in force, the victory puts the 2019 Champions League winners in a commanding position ahead of the return leg on Mar 8 at Anfield.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Inter Milan v Liverpool - San Siro, Milan, Italy - Feb 16, 2022. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their first goal. (Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Inter Milan v Liverpool - San Siro, Milan, Italy - Feb 16, 2022. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores their first goal past Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic. (Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo)
Source: Reuters/aj

