First Dutch game one of least-watched first games in World Cup in Netherlands
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Senegal v Netherlands - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Netherlands fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

22 Nov 2022 10:04PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 10:04PM)
AMSTERDAM : The Netherlands' victory over Senegal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday drew one of the lowest domestic television audiences ever for a Dutch national team's first match at a World Cup or European Championship, Dutch press agency ANP said on Tuesday.

Almost 4.3 million people in the Netherlands watched the game. The Netherlands' first game at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 was seen by 5.4 million people.

The Dutch beat Senegal with 2-0, joining Ecuador, 2-0 winners over hosts Qatar on Sunday, on three points. The top two meet on Friday.

Source: Reuters

