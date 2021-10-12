First-half goals give Russia 2-1 win over Slovenia

MARIBOR, Slovenia: Russia defenders Igor Diveyev and Georgy Dzhikiya netted first half goals to secure a 2-1 win away to Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier on Monday and took the visitors top of Group H.

Diveyev opened the scoring with a header off a free-kick that flew past Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 28th minute. Four minutes later, Dzhikiya scored with an impressive left-footed bicycle kick to increase Russia's lead.

Slovenia quickly responded with a low strike by Josip Ilicic that beat goalkeeper Matvei Safonov in the 40th minute.

The win leaves Russia with 19 points from eight games, two points ahead of Croatia who drew 2-2 at home to Slovakia. Slovenia are third in the group with 10 points.