Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China
Logo

Sport

First-half goals give Russia 2-1 win over Slovenia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

First-half goals give Russia 2-1 win over Slovenia

First-half goals give Russia 2-1 win over Slovenia

Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya , Dmitriy Chistyakov and Maksim Osipenko celebrate after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic)

12 Oct 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 05:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARIBOR, Slovenia: Russia defenders Igor Diveyev and Georgy Dzhikiya netted first half goals to secure a 2-1 win away to Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier on Monday and took the visitors top of Group H.

Diveyev opened the scoring with a header off a free-kick that flew past Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 28th minute. Four minutes later, Dzhikiya scored with an impressive left-footed bicycle kick to increase Russia's lead.

Slovenia quickly responded with a low strike by Josip Ilicic that beat goalkeeper Matvei Safonov in the 40th minute.

The win leaves Russia with 19 points from eight games, two points ahead of Croatia who drew 2-2 at home to Slovakia. Slovenia are third in the group with 10 points.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football World Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us