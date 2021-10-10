Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

First-half goals give Ukraine 2-1 win over Finland in World Cup qualifier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

First-half goals give Ukraine 2-1 win over Finland in World Cup qualifier

First-half goals give Ukraine 2-1 win over Finland in World Cup qualifier
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Finland v Ukraine - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - October 9, 2021 Finland's Glen Kamara in action with Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
First-half goals give Ukraine 2-1 win over Finland in World Cup qualifier
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Finland v Ukraine - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - October 9, 2021 Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
First-half goals give Ukraine 2-1 win over Finland in World Cup qualifier
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Finland v Ukraine - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - October 9, 2021 Ukraines' Mykola Matviyenko in action with Finland's Teemu Pukki Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
First-half goals give Ukraine 2-1 win over Finland in World Cup qualifier
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Finland v Ukraine - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - October 9, 2021 Finland's Teemu Pukki in action with Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
10 Oct 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 02:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HELSINKI: First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk gave Ukraine a 2-1 win over Finland in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday (Oct 9).

West Ham United forward Yarmolenko put the visitors ahead less than five minutes after kickoff when he drove home from 20 metres past the Finnish goalkeeper.

Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki levelled for Finland in the 29th minute but Ukraine regained the lead minutes later with a goal from Yaremchuk.

Ukraine moved into second place in Group D with eight points behind France on 12 points. Finland sit above Kazakhstan with five points.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us