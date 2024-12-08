Logo
First win at Old Trafford since 1994 a huge moment for Forest, Nuno says
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 23, 2024 Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

08 Dec 2024 01:06PM
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said it was a big moment for the club to secure their first win at Old Trafford since 1994 with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

Forest, who fought off relegation last season, are fifth in the league with 25 points from 15 matches, two points behind defending champions Manchester City.

"Huge moment for all of us in the club. So many years, now it's time to celebrate," Nuno told Forest TV. "First action of the game we score, makes a big difference."

Forest, who had secured their first win at Anfield since 1969 by beating leaders Liverpool 1-0 in September, have grown as a team over the last year, Nuno said.

"The growing process of the team today was evident, the way we controlled the tempo of the game," he added. "We have to be better ... this is what we are achieving.

"Every day we should improve on. Because the talent is there. We still make mistakes that we should not have done."

Forest next host Aston Villa, who are also on 25 points in sixth place, on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

