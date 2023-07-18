Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks

First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club Friendly - Melksham Town v Forest Green Rovers - Oakfield Stadium, Melksham, Britain - July 5, 2023 Forest Green caretaker head coach Hannah Dingley is seen by the bench after becoming the first woman to manage a men's professional team in England Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo
First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club Friendly - Melksham Town v Forest Green Rovers - Oakfield Stadium, Melksham, Britain - July 5, 2023 Forest Green caretaker head coach Hannah Dingley talks to substitutes at half time as she becomes the first woman to manage a men's professional team in England Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo
First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club Friendly - Melksham Town v Forest Green Rovers - Oakfield Stadium, Melksham, Britain - July 5, 2023 Forest Green caretaker head coach Hannah Dingley walks on the pitch with players after becoming the first woman to manage a men's professional team in England Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo
First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club Friendly - Melksham Town v Forest Green Rovers - Oakfield Stadium, Melksham, Britain - July 5, 2023 Forest Green caretaker head coach Hannah Dingley is seen near the bench after becoming the first woman to manage a men's professional team in England Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo
First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club Friendly - Melksham Town v Forest Green Rovers - Oakfield Stadium, Melksham, Britain - July 5, 2023 Forest Green caretaker head coach Hannah Dingley reacts as she becomes the first woman to manage a men's professional team in England Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo
18 Jul 2023 03:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Forest Green Rovers coach Hannah Dingley's spell as the first woman to manage a men's professional football team in England will come to an end this week after the fourth-tier club appointed David Horseman as their new head coach.

Dingley, who has a UEFA pro licence, was appointed as caretaker head coach earlier this month following Duncan Ferguson's exit. She was also the only woman to manage a club academy in the English men's league.

Horseman arrives from Southampton where he coached the south-coast club's B team, but Dingley will remain in charge when they take on Coventry City and the Everton Under-21 teams in friendly matches this week.

"I'm grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process," Forest Green owner Dale Vince said.

"Although she did not get the top job this time, it's undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path."

Horseman also coached the Southampton first team when Ruben Selles was in charge and Vince said he stood out from over 100 applicants.

"We're delighted to have David join as our head coach, he brings a wealth of experience and a modern approach to the game which matches our own," he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.