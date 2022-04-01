Logo
Fit-again Alexander-Arnold in line for Liverpool return against Watford
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 16, 2022 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

01 Apr 2022 08:19PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 08:19PM)
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of England duty recently and could return for this weekend's Premier League clash against Watford, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold, who has been a vital player for Liverpool with two goals and 17 assists from 35 games in all competitions this season, pulled out of England's friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast due to the injury sustained in training last month.

Klopp had expected Alexander-Arnold to be out for a few weeks, but said the 23-year-old would return to team training ahead of Saturday's home game against Watford.

"Trent wanted to go to the national team but he could not. The scans showed he could not go anywhere but sometimes injuries are not that serious that you are out for five six weeks," Klopp told a news conference.

"Sometimes it's two weeks. That's the case with Trent. It's tight for tomorrow but it's possible... it depends what he does in team training today.

"It was intense what he did with our rehab and fitness departments before he trained (separately), so physically he should be fine. Now I have to make a decision."

Midfielder Naby Keita also pulled out of the Guinea squad for their recent friendlies due to a knee injury, and Klopp said he was still a doubt.

He added defender Andy Robertson was available despite missing a game for Scotland during the international break due to COVID-19.

"Naby we'll need to see. We're not sure if he will be involved or can be," the German manager added.

"We will have to see what we do tomorrow after all the boys came back this week but we have been in this position before."

Liverpool are second in the league with 69 points from 29 games, one point behind leaders Manchester City.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

