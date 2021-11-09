Logo
Five Germany players isolating after positive COVID test
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Germany Training - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - October 10, 2021 Germany players during training REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

09 Nov 2021 09:34PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 09:29PM)
Five Germany players have been asked to quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this week's World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday.

The DFB did not name the player but said he was fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms.

The four other players, who tested negative but were identified as close contacts, have also been placed in isolation.

"The number of corona infections has recently risen again nationwide. That is why we are consistently implementing the hygiene and behavioural rules during the last international match of the year," said national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

"This news is very bitter so shortly before the final two games in the World Cup qualifying - for the coaching team as well as for the entire team. But health comes first."

Last month Germany became the first team to qualify nL1N2R71Y9 for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by crushing North Macedonia 4-0 away to secure top spot in Group J with two games to spare.

They host Liechtenstein on Thursday before travelling to Armenia for their last qualifier on Sunday.

They lead the group with 21 points from eight games, eight points ahead of second-placed Romania.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

