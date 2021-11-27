Logo
Five men charged after disorder at Leicester v Legia Europa League game
Legia Warsaw fans are seen clashing with police inside the stadium during a Europa League match, Nov 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Craig Brough)
27 Nov 2021 01:49PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2021 02:02PM)
Five men have been charged following disorder during Leicester City's 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw in Thursday's (Nov 25) Europa League match, Leicestershire Police said.

The incident took place in the second half of the match at the King Power Stadium after Legia fans clashed with the police.

The police said that during the incident, 14 officers were assaulted and injured with two requiring hospital treatment.

According to the police statement, all five men were charged with public order offences, with two of them also charged for "possession of a controlled class B drug", "one count of assault and two counts of assault of an emergency worker".

All five men are due to appear at Loughborough Magistrates' Court on Dec 10, the police said.

"A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a controlled class B drug have been released on police bail pending further enquiries," the statement added.

Reuters has requested comment from European soccer's governing body UEFA.

Source: Reuters/ng

