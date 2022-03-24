Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Five South American teams still vying for World Cup berth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Five South American teams still vying for World Cup berth

Five South American teams still vying for World Cup berth

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Venezuela - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - February 1, 2022 Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their fourth goal Pool via REUTERS/Mariana Greif

24 Mar 2022 06:01AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 06:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The penultimate round of the South American World Cup qualifiers takes place on Thursday and five teams are still in with a chance of joining Brazil and Argentina at the finals in Qatar.

Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Colombia all have a chance of booking a finals spot.

The region’s two giants have already qualified and Ecuador, who currently sit in third place on 25 points, three ahead of Uruguay, will join them if they win away to already eliminated Paraguay.

The top four sides in the 10-team group qualify automatically and the fifth-placed side go into a playoff against a team from the Asian confederation.

Uruguay, the only South American team outside Brazil and Argentina to win the World Cup, come into their match at home to Peru on the up and they fancy their chances of grabbing an automatic spot.

The Uruguayans won their last two games under new coach Diego Alonso and are currently one point ahead of Peru and three ahead of Chile, their final two opponents.

“This could be one of the most important (international games of my career) because of all it signifies, the chance of getting to another World Cup,” Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez admitted.

Their final opponents Chile, who play Brazil at the Maracana on Thursday, will have to make history if they are to qualify.

Brazil have never lost a qualifier at home and Chile must get all three points to keep their hopes alive going into next Tuesday’s final game against Uruguay.

“These statistics are there to be broken,” said Chilean coach Martin Lasarte, who acknowledged Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton will likely miss the Brazil match through injury.

“We have to play a great game to win a match like this, and minimise their strengths and take the chances that come our way.”

Colombia are another side who will have to perform miracles if they are to avoid missing out for the first time since 2010.

The Colombians have not scored in their last seven qualifiers, although their task will be aided by a game against Bolivia, who have conceded more goals than any other side and are already out.

“We’ve tried different variations,” coach Reinaldo Rueda said. “We’ve created chances both home and away but we haven’t had the coolness and precision to get better results.

“We are aware of the situation we are in,” he added. “These qualifiers have taught us that things can be resolved at the last minute. What is important is conviction and faith.”

Argentina, who are in second-place behind Brazil, take on Venezuela, the only South American team never to qualify for the finals, in Buenos Aires on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us