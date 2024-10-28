Logo
Five-star Bayern crush strugglers Bochum to put mid-week Barca loss behind them
Five-star Bayern crush strugglers Bochum to put mid-week Barca loss behind them

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Bochum v Bayern Munich - Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - October 27, 2024 Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, Thomas Mueller and Leon Goretzka celebrate after the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Bochum v Bayern Munich - Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - October 27, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal with Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Bochum v Bayern Munich - Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany - October 27, 2024 Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae in action with VfL Bochum's Moritz Broschinski REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
28 Oct 2024 12:36AM
BOCHUM, Germany : Bayern Munich swept aside hosts VfL Bochum 5-0 on Sunday to remain top of the Bundesliga while also putting their heavy midweek loss to Barcelona in the Champions League behind them.

The Bavarians, who lost 4-1 to Barca in Spain on Wednesday for their second defeat in three Champions League matches, gave the Ruhr valley club no chance in the first half.

They took the lead with a Michael Olise free kick in the 16th minute and doubled it through in-form Jamal Musiala in the 26th.

Apart from an early chance, Bochum were no match for Bayern's power and the visitors struck three more times after the break with Harry Kane, substitute Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

Bayern are on 20 points, ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig on goal difference. Champions Bayer Leverkusen are in third place on 15. Bochum remain anchored in last place with one point from eight games.

Source: Reuters

