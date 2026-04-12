Five-star Bayern shatter league goal record to stretch lead at the top

HAMBURG, Germany, April 11 : Bayern Munich crushed hosts St. Pauli 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to set an all-time season scoring record while also extending their lead at the top to 12 points with five games left to play.

The Bavarians, who host Real Madrid next week in their Champions League quarter-final second leg after their 2-1 win nL6N40Q177 in Spain, are within touching distance of the league title with 76 points and second-placed Borussia Dortmund stuck on 64 after their 1-0 home loss nL6N40U04P to Bayer Leverkusen.

"I am satisfied with our performance and the result," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference. "St. Pauli are a team that almost always defends very well and concedes few goals. They also have the ability for a counter attack which in this stadium can be a cause for concern."

"So what we did today here is not something that should be taken for granted," Kompany said.

A ninth-minute header from Jamal Musiala saw the visitors equal the record of 101 goals in one season, set by Bayern in the 1971-72 campaign.

It was a welcome start for Germany midfielder Musiala, under mounting pressure to get sufficient playing practice after his long injury absence following a broken foot last year, and be ready for the World Cup.

"I felt very good today. I had better actions, and scored a goal," Musiala said. "I'm taking every minute I can, every game does me a lot of good. Today was a step forward but there's still a way to go. My foot feels freer than a few weeks and months ago. I just need a bit more patience."

The visitors added two more in quick succession early after the restart, with Leon Goretzka in the 53rd and Michael Olise a minute later, to beat the previous best mark and make sure of the three points.

Nicolas Jackson scored a fourth in the 65th before Raphael Guerreiro slotted in to make it 5-0 two minutes from the end, with Kompany having rested several players, including top striker Harry Kane.

Bayern are still in the running for three titles and face Leverkusen in the German Cup semi-final on April 22.