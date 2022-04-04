Logo
Five-star Spurs hammer Newcastle to move into top four
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their third goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2022 Newcastle United's Joe Willock, assistant head coach Jason Tindall and first team coach Stephen Purches look dejected after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura in action with Newcastle United's Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2022 Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2022 Newcastle United's Fabian Schar in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
04 Apr 2022 01:51AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 01:51AM)
LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League top four after a second-half blitz of goals from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn fired them to an emphatic 5-1 win over Newcastle United at home on Sunday.

Much of the first half was played in Newcastle territory but Spurs failed to find a way through their opponents before the away side grabbed a surprise lead in the 39th minute through Fabian Schar, who drilled home a low free kick past Hugo Lloris.

Newcastle's lead, however, lasted only four minutes when Ben Davies got ahead of his marker to meet a delightful Son cross to level the game and bring to life a dour half that had initially promised little.

Spurs hit the front almost immediately after the restart when wing back Doherty scored with a diving header from a dangerous Harry Kane cross before Son doubled the their advantage in the 54th minute as he finished off a sweeping team move.

Newcastle made a double switch just before the hour-mark, bringing on Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes, but Spurs heaped more misery on the visitors as Emerson and substitute Bergwijn added two more goals to complete the rout.

Spurs are now level on 54 points with Arsenal but their north London neighbours can leapfrog them back into fourth place when they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday. Newcastle are 15th with 31 points, nine clear of the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

