Five storylines to follow for the 2026 WNBA season

May 7 : Five storylines to follow during the 2026 WNBA season, which begins on Friday:

CLARK AND FEVER ENTER NEW PHASE

Caitlin Clark returns with a chance to operate at full strength after injuries disrupted her campaign last year and kept the Indiana Fever from seeing how far she could carry them.

Her arrival last season transformed Indiana from a rebuilding project into one of the league’s central attractions. This year, however, presents a different challenge: converting excitement and promise into sustained contention.

The Fever's progress will depend on Clark rediscovering her rhythm and durability, and on whether Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and the rest of the supporting cast can help Indiana withstand the pressure that comes with being a marked opponent.

For Clark, the next step is less about novelty and more about availability, control, efficiency and commanding games late in the season.

ACES AND LIBERTY SET THE STANDARD

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty again loom over the championship race.

Las Vegas is anchored by A’ja Wilson, one of the league’s most dominant two-way forces, with Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray providing experience and continuity from past title runs.

New York counters with a star-laden core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, a group built to challenge anyone when its spacing, defence and late-game execution click.

The season may ultimately turn on which powerhouse best manages health, chemistry and expectations over the long haul.

ROOKIES BRING FRESH INTRIGUE

The draft has injected fresh intrigue into the season, headlined by no. 1 pick Azzi Fudd joining the Dallas Wings and reuniting with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers to form one of the league's most compelling young backcourts.

The class also spreads impact talent across teams at very different stages.

Olivia Miles joins a Minnesota Lynx side with playoff ambitions, Awa Fam adds frontcourt promise to the Seattle Storm, Lauren Betts gives the Washington Mystics a building block while Kiki Rice becomes the first draft pick in Toronto Tempo history.

The Rookie of the Year race should be lively, but the larger question is which newcomers can immediately reshape their teams' trajectories.

EXPANSION TESTS LEAGUE'S MOMENTUM

The Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo enter the league at a moment of surging interest in women's basketball.

Their first seasons will be measured by more than wins and losses. Attendance, local identity, recognizable players and competitive credibility will all matter as the WNBA tries to turn expansion into lasting growth.

Toronto gives the league a foothold in Canada, while Portland restores a WNBA presence to a market with previous league history.

Both clubs will be under pressure to establish an identity quickly, even as expansion teams typically require time to build depth and cohesion.

NEW CBA SHAPES BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

The WNBA also begins the season under a new collective bargaining agreement, a key development as the league enters another year of heightened visibility.

The agreement arrives as franchise values, media interest and player profiles continue to rise, making this season an early test of how the league's business structure adapts to its growth.

For players, the deal represents progress in compensation and conditions. For clubs, it introduces a new roster-building environment in which spending, retention and long-term planning will be under sharper scrutiny.