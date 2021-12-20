Five things to know about Singapore's new badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew

SINGAPORE: Local badminton player Loh Kean Yew made history on Sunday (Dec 19) by becoming the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championships title.

The world No 22 beat India’s Srikanth Kidambi 21-15, 22-20 in the men’s singles final in Huelva, Spain to cap off a stunning run which saw him knock out several top names en route to the crown.

Here's what you should know about the newly minted men's singles world champion:

1. A giant-killer

Loh shot to prominence when he beat badminton superstar Lin Dan at the 2019 Thailand Open final and has since shown a penchant for giant-killings.

In the last two months, he has beaten world No 1 Axelsen (World Championships), world No 2 Kento Momota (Indonesia Open), world No 3 Anders Antonsen (World Championships) and world No 4 Chou Tien Chen (Hylo Open).

Outside the world's top five, he has also beaten world No 10 Rasmus Gemke twice (Hylo Open and Indonesia Open) and world No 7 Lee Zii Jia (French and Hylo Open).

Loh's World Championships win comes on the back of a scintillating run of form since the Tokyo Olympics in July.