Five wickets for Rabada against Bangladesh but Hridoy offers resistance

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 : South Africa quick bowler Kagiso Rabada took all five wickets as Bangladesh were 184 runs for five at tea on the opening day of the first test at the Wanderers on Sunday.

• Rabada took an 18th test career five-wicket haul as he cut through the visitors' top order, returning figures of 5-33 in 11 overs

• The 31-year-old paceman had debutant Mahfizul Islam caught first ball of the match as he got a thick edge to a rising delivery and was snagged at gully by Marco Jansen

• It was the fourth time that South Africa had taken a wicket with the first ball of a test

• Rabada also dismissed Mominul Haque for a duck as he got a nick through to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and bowled captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 12 to leave Bangladesh, who won the toss and elected to bat, reeling at 22-3

• After lunch, Rabada picked up the wicket of Tanzid Hasan, who scored 67 before playing on, and then Mushfiqur Rahman with his next ball

• Towhid Hridoy offered doughty resistance and scored a third successive test fifty to be 66 not out at tea, along with Litton Das on 30

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)