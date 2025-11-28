Flamengo and Palmeiras battle for Brazilian supremacy in Copa final

A Brazilian team will lift South America's most coveted club trophy for the seventh consecutive year when Flamengo and Palmeiras square off in the Copa Libertadores final at Lima's Estadio Monumental on Saturday.

It is a clash between the Brasileirao's top two sides - leaders Flamengo hold a five-point cushion over Palmeiras with two rounds to go - adding spice to Saturday's showdown.

The match also sees both teams chasing history.

Argentina is the country with the most titles. Independiente and Boca Juniors boast seven and six titles respectively, while River Plate and Estudiantes have won four each.

Uruguay's Penarol have five.

The question now is which Brazilian team will become the first to win the Libertadores four times?

Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2–1 in Montevideo in 2021 following a costly mistake by Andreas Pereira, who lost possession allowing Deyverson to score the winner in extra time.

In a twist of fate, Pereira now plays for Palmeiras.

Flamengo will be looking for redemption and the venue might bring them luck - the same stadium hosted the Libertadores final in 2019 when Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, scored twice in the dying minutes in a famous comeback win over River Plate.

PALMEIRAS' PEDIGREE

Palmeiras arrive in Lima with the poise of a seasoned continental powerhouse. Under Abel Ferreira, they have now reached three of the last six Libertadores finals.

"In the last five years we were champions twice and runners-up twice in the Brazilian Championship. There's an ambition and an inner desire to win this competition," Ferreira told Brazilian outlet Globo GE on Thursday.

Their path was emphatic as they posted a perfect record in Group G, with six wins in six matches.

After easily dispatching Universitario and River, they pulled off a semi-final comeback, overturning a 3–0 first-leg deficit against LDU Quito with a stunning 4–0 victory at home.

Their Paraguay captain Gustavo Gomez anchors the defence, while Brazil's Vitor Roque and Argentine Juan "Flaco" Lopez — who has netted seven goals in the competition — lead the attack.

FLAMENGO'S RESOLVE

Flamengo, led by rookie coach Filipe Luis, were less dominant early on but grew stronger with every round.

After finishing second in Group C, they beat Internacional 3–0 over two legs, edged past Estudiantes 4-2 in a shootout thanks to goalkeeper Augustin Rossi's heroics and confirmed their place in the final by dispatching Racing 1–0 on aggregate.

"The more stressful things get, the more challenging my job becomes, and the more I enjoy it," Luis told reporters on Tuesday. "The difficult thing will be when I no longer experience these moments. It's a privilege.

"We are beginning to relish this great moment - the Copa Libertadores final," he added after a 1–1 draw against Atletico Mineiro in Brazil's top flight.

Flamengo have displayed more than just flair. They have shown emotional control, defensive solidity and experience.

Their Uruguay playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta has reached his fourth final with the club since signing in 2019. Alongside him are standout players such as Brazilian forwards Jorginho and Everton, and Ecuadorean winger Gonzalo Plata.

With domestic bragging rights and continental glory on the line, Saturday's final promises to be a fitting climax to Brazilian football's remarkable Libertadores dominance.