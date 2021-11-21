Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive

Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - November 20, 2021 Flamengo's Mauricio Isla in action with Internacional's Patrick REUTERS/Diego Vara
Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - November 20, 2021 Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa in action with Internacional's Victor Cuesta REUTERS/Diego Vara
Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Flamengo - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - November 20, 2021 Flamengo's Vitinho in action with Internacional's Rodrigo Dourado REUTERS/Diego Vara
21 Nov 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 11:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil : Flamengo scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to set themselves up for a 2-1 win over Internacional on Saturday and keep their slim chances alive of overhauling Atletico Mineiro at the top of Brazil’s Serie A.

Gabriel Barbosa put Flamengo ahead with a low shot after four minutes and Andreas Pereira charged forward to volley home a second seven minutes later.

Taison pulled one back for Inter four minutes before half time and although both sides had ample chances to score in the second period it finished 2-1 for the visitors.

The result, which came just hours after Atletico beat Juventude 2-0, means Flamengo now have 66 points, eight behind the league leaders with five games left to play.

Inter remain in seventh spot with 47 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us