Flamengo chasing life-changing dream as Bayern clash looms

MIAMI :Flamengo coach Filipe Luis said his side are preparing for more than just a football match when they face Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup last 16 on Sunday — they are chasing a dream that could redefine their careers and reshape the club's international standing.

“For the Europeans, winning this tournament may not change their lives,” Luis told reporters on Saturday ahead of the clash at the Hard Rock Stadium. “But for us, it would.”

The Brazilian side head into the match as underdogs against the six-time European champions.

But Luis believes Flamengo's identity, along with the fierce competitive spirit forged in Brazil's high-pressure football culture, gives them a real chance.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Brazilian players are extremely competitive,” he said. “They grow up dealing with intense external pressure — from fans, from the media. That shapes a mental toughness that makes a difference in games like this.”

The former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea defender, now in his first major tournament as head coach, praised Bayern's tactical discipline and intense pressing.

But he insisted Flamengo would not abandon their style of play in the face of the challenge.

“Flamengo has a way of playing, a DNA, and we don’t give that up,” he said. “This is how Flamengo plays — with the ball, with courage. We’re proud of that.”

Luís warned that Flamengo can’t rely solely on speed to break Bayern’s lines. “Their defenders are used to controlling space,” he said. “We need to combine intensity with possession. You don’t beat Bayern by just running in behind.”

For Flamengo, who won the Intercontinental Cup in 1981 against Liverpool, the chance to compete on this stage is a test on neutral ground against a European powerhouse.

"This debate about whether Flamengo could play the Premier League or Champions League comes up a lot. But Flamengo will never play those — we’re playing the Club World Cup. It’s a different context entirely," he explained.

"We don’t play at their stadium, they don’t play at ours. Weather, pitch — it’s all different. I avoid comparisons that lead nowhere. Many of our players have Champions League experience. Five were in Brazil’s last squad. We also have internationals from Uruguay, Ecuador, and more."

"With all due respect, I’m confident we can be a match for Bayern."