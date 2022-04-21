Logo
Flamengo draw 0-0 at home with Palmeiras
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Palmeiras - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 20, 2022 Flamengo's Filipe Luis and Marinho with Palmeiras' Weverton after the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Palmeiras - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 20, 2022 Flamengo's Giorgian De Arrascaeta in action with Palmeiras' Dudu REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
21 Apr 2022 09:05AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 09:05AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : The biggest crowd of the season so far watched Flamengo draw 0-0 with Palmeiras in Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday.

Almost 70,000 fans were at the Maracana stadium to watch two of the top teams in Brazil slug it out in an end-to-end encounter.

Between them the two sides have won four of the last six league titles and while both created chances to win the game Flamengo will be especially disappointed at not turning their advantage into goals.

Palmeiras keeper Weverton made several good saves and was relieved to see one shot from Giorgian de Arrascaeta hit the woodwork.

The draw leaves Flamengo on five points from three games and Palmeiras on just two from the same number of matches.

Source: Reuters

