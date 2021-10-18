Logo
Flamengo draw with Cuiaba, miss chance to slash lead at top
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Cuiaba - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Flamengo's Andreas Pereira in action with Cuiaba's Clayson REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro

18 Oct 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 10:02AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Flamengo missed a chance to slash Atletico Mineiro’s lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday when they were held 0-0 at home to newly promoted Cuiaba.

Flamengo started the day 11 points behind Atletico with two games in hand but Sunday’s result – coupled with Atletico’s surprise 2-1 defeat by Atletico Goianiense – cut the gap to 10 points.

However, the home side will be angered at not doing more after dominating possession.

They had an early goal ruled out for offside after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and more shots on target than their opponents but could not break down a solid Cuiaba defence.

The result extends Cuiaba’s excellent away streak to 12 games without defeat, the longest in the league this season. They remain in ninth place on the 20-team league.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

