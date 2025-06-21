Flamengo fight back to stun Chelsea 3-1 in Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA :Flamengo overturned a first-half deficit to defeat Chelsea 3-1 in their Club World Cup Group D clash on Friday, with second-half goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo, and Wallace Yan securing the Brazilian side's second consecutive win in the tournament.

Pedro Neto's early strike had put Chelsea ahead, but the Premier League side squandered several opportunities to extend their lead, allowing Flamengo to stage a stirring comeback.

The Brazilians scored two goals in quick succession through Henrique and Danilo, in the 62nd and 65th minutes, which was followed by Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson being shown a straight red for a nasty studs-up challenge three minutes later.

Flamengo wrapped up the victory with Yan's strike in the 83rd minute.

The result leaves Flamengo on top of Group D with six points from two matches, while Chelsea remain second with three. Esperance de Tunis and Los Angeles FC have yet to register a point, with both sides having a game in hand.

Flamengo began brightly, pressing Chelsea high and forcing defensive errors, but they failed to capitalise on early chances as Luiz Araujo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, and Ayrton Lucas were denied by Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

However, Chelsea struck first in the 13th minute after Flamengo fullback Wesley sliced a clearance attempt and lost his footing, gifting the ball to Neto. The Portuguese winger raced unmarked into the box and slotted a composed finish past Agustin Rossi to give Chelsea the lead.

The goal shifted momentum, with Chelsea dominating possession and creating further chances. Malo Gusto and Liam Delap had efforts saved by Rossi. Flamengo also had a great chance, with Enzo Fernandez clearing a Gerson volley off the line just before halftime.

Chelsea also appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty when Fernandez appeared to be held in the box.

Flamengo, however, roared back into contention after the break. Bruno Henrique, introduced as a substitute, made an immediate impact in the 62nd minute. Gerson’s cross found Gonzalo Plata at the far post, whose clever header set up Henrique for a simple tap-in to equalise.

Just three minutes later, Flamengo took the lead from a corner. Henrique rose highest to head the ball back across the box, where Danilo pounced to fire home from close range.

Chelsea's troubles deepened when Jackson, who had just come off the bench, was sent off in the 68th minute for a reckless studs-up challenge on Ayrton Lucas.

Flamengo sealed the victory in the 83rd minute when Yan, another substitute, slotted home a rebound after a surging run from the right by Plata.