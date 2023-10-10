Logo
Flamengo hire ex-Brazil coach Tite
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Croatia v Brazil - Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Brazil coach Tite REUTERS/Matthew Childs/file photo

10 Oct 2023 12:19PM
Former Brazil coach Tite has taken charge at Flamengo after signing a deal through to December 2024, the Brazilian club said on Monday.

The 62-year-old, who left the Brazil team after their quarter-final exit at the World Cup in Qatar last year, replaces Jorge Sampaoli.

"(Tite) arrives to take charge of the team in the final stretch of the 'Brasileirao' and throughout next year's season," Flamengo said in a statement.

Tite has previously coached a string of Brazilian sides including Corinthians, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup in 2012, as well as Gremio, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Flamengo are fifth after 26 matches in the Brazilian top flight. They next face Cruzeiro on Oct. 19.

Sampaoli was sacked last month with Flamengo failing to defend their Brazilian Cup title after losing to Sao Paulo in the finals.

Source: Reuters

