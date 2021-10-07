Logo
Flamengo miss chance to close gap on leaders after draw with Bragantino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Red Bull Bragantino v Flamengo - Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid, Braganca Paulista, Brazil - October 6, 2021 Flamengo's Bruno Henrique in action with Red Bull Bragantino's Eric Ramires REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Red Bull Bragantino v Flamengo - Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid, Braganca Paulista, Brazil - October 6, 2021 Flamengo team huddle before the match REUTERS/Carla Carniel
07 Oct 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 10:00AM)
BRAGANCA PAULISTA, Brazil : Flamengo missed a chance to close the gap on Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday when they drew 1-1 at Red Bull Bragantino.

Atletico’s surprise 2-2 draw at bottom club Chapecoense earlier in the day gave Flamengo the chance to cut into their 11-point lead and Pedro put them ahead five minutes before the break with an angled shot.

However, Artur Guimaraes equalised for the home side with a superb strike after 58 minutes, meaning Flamengo remain third, behind Atletico and Palmeiras, who are playing America Mineiro on Wednesday.

The draw extended Bragantino’s winless run in the league to six games and left them in sixth place in the 20-team league.

Flamengo have two games in hand on both the clubs above them.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

