Flamengo part ways with coach after Libertadores defeat
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Final - Palmeiras v Flamengo - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - November 27, 2021 Flamengo coach Renato Gaucho REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

30 Nov 2021 03:29AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 03:51AM)
Brazilian club Flamengo fired coach Renato Gaucho on Monday, two days after they lost the Copa Libertadores final 2-1 to Palmeiras.

"Flamengo announce that after conversations between both parties, coach Renato Gaucho is no longer in charge of the first team," the Rio de Janeiro club said in a statement.

Gaucho has came under heavy criticism in recent weeks and the extra-time defeat to Brazilian rivals in Saturday's equivalent of the Champions League - the club's first loss in 10 games - was the final straw for club directors.

Flamengo are second in Brazil's Serie A with four games to play, although leaders Atletico Mineiro need only one point from their final three matches to guarantee the title.

Gaucho, who took over in July 2021, was Flamengo's fourth coach since Portugal's Jorge Jesus left the club in July 2020 after leading them to the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores titles.

Source: Reuters

