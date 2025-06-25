Flamengo progress despite being held to 1-1 draw by LA FC

ORLANDO, Florida :Misfiring Flamengo were held to a 1-1 draw by Los Angeles FC in their final group match at the Club World Cup on Tuesday but the Brazilian side still go into the knockout stage with some momentum.

Denis Bouanga put the MLS club ahead in the 84th minute but substitute Wallace Yan responded two minutes later to ensure Flamengo would progress unbeaten to their last-16 tie against Bayern Munich in Miami on Sunday.

With top spot in Group D already assured, Flamengo coach Filipe Luis made seven changes to his starting side but there was no change to the energetic style that already earned the Rio de Janeiro club wins over Chelsea and Esperance.

With a little more accuracy in front of goal, they would have comfortably beaten an LA FC side who were already condemned to a group stage exit after losing their first two games without scoring a goal.