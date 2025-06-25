Logo
Flamengo progress despite being held to 1-1 draw by LA FC
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group D - Los Angeles FC v Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2025 Los Angeles FC's Artem Smolyakov in action IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group D - Los Angeles FC v Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2025 Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga scores their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group D - Los Angeles FC v Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2025 Los Angeles FC's Aaron Long in action with Flamengo's Juninho REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group D - Los Angeles FC v Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2025 Flamengo's Pedro in action with Los Angeles FC's Aaron Long REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jun 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; CR Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi (1) kicks the ball against LAFC during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
25 Jun 2025 11:44AM
ORLANDO, Florida :Misfiring Flamengo were held to a 1-1 draw by Los Angeles FC in their final group match at the Club World Cup on Tuesday but the Brazilian side still go into the knockout stage with some momentum.

Denis Bouanga put the MLS club ahead in the 84th minute but substitute Wallace Yan responded two minutes later to ensure Flamengo would progress unbeaten to their last-16 tie against Bayern Munich in Miami on Sunday.

With top spot in Group D already assured, Flamengo coach Filipe Luis made seven changes to his starting side but there was no change to the energetic style that already earned the Rio de Janeiro club wins over Chelsea and Esperance.

With a little more accuracy in front of goal, they would have comfortably beaten an LA FC side who were already condemned to a group stage exit after losing their first two games without scoring a goal.

Source: Reuters
