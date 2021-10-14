Flamengo win to keep pressure on leaders Atletico

RIO DE JANEIRO : Flamengo scored three times in a commanding first half to beat Juventude 3-1 on Wednesday and keep up their pursuit of Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro.

The win, which came as Atletico beat Santos by the same scoreline, means Flamengo remain 11 points behind the Belo Horizonte club but with two games in hand.

They picked up all three points at the Maracana stadium thanks to first half goals from Kenedy, Pedro, and a superb 30-metre free kick from Andreas Pereira.

Willian Matheus got a consolation goal for the visitors after 57 minutes but Juventude remain in 16th place in the 20-team league, one spot above the relegation zone.

