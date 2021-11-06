Logo
Flamengo's Michael strikes again to cut gap on leaders Atletico Mineiro
Flamengo's Michael strikes again to cut gap on leaders Atletico Mineiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Atletico Goianiense - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 5, 2021 Flamengo's Michael celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Flamengo's Michael strikes again to cut gap on leaders Atletico Mineiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Atletico Goianiense - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 5, 2021 Flamengo coach Renato Gaucho and players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Flamengo's Michael strikes again to cut gap on leaders Atletico Mineiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Atletico Goianiense - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 5, 2021 Flamengo's Willian Arao in action with Atletico Goianiense's Ze Roberto REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Flamengo's Michael strikes again to cut gap on leaders Atletico Mineiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Atletico Goianiense - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 5, 2021 Flamengo's Mauricio Isla in action with Atletico Goianiense's Joao Paulo REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Flamengo's Michael strikes again to cut gap on leaders Atletico Mineiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Atletico Goianiense - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 5, 2021 Flamengo's Gabriel in action with Atletico Goianiense's Igor Aquino Da Silva REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
06 Nov 2021 10:59AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 10:56AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : In-form striker Michael kept Flamengo's Brazilian titles hopes alive on Friday when he scored both goals in the home side's 2-0 win over Atletico Goianiense.

For the second time in three games Michael made the difference, netting his first a minute before half time and then grabbing a second after a slick one-two with Gabriel Barbosa half an hour into the second half.

The same player had given Flamengo a 1-0 win over league leaders Atletico Mineiro six days ago.

The result means Flamengo move to within nine points of Atletico Mineiro with a game in hand.

Flamengo have 10 more leagues games to play before the season ends.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

