Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Flames' Jacob Markstrom among 3 first-time Vezina finalists
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Flames' Jacob Markstrom among 3 first-time Vezina finalists

Flames' Jacob Markstrom among 3 first-time Vezina finalists

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

10 May 2022 11:56PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 01:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Goaltenders Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers have been named the finalists for the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy.

The award is given annually to the goaltender "adjudged to be the best at his position," according to the NHL. They all are first-time finalists.

NHL general managers vote for the award.

Markstrom, 32, had a 37-15-9 record with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. He had a league-leading nine shutouts in 63 games, after recording just eight in his 315 career games prior to the 2021-22 season. Three of this season's shutouts came in a four-game span in October.

The 27-year-old Saros took over as Nashville's starting goalie this season following the retirement of Pekka Rinne. He started 67 games and posted a 38-25-3 record while he led the league in total ice time with 3,931 minutes. He had a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage with four shutouts on the regular season.

Shesterkin, 26, had a league-leading 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage to go with a 36-13-4 record. He had six shutouts in 52 appearances as the Rangers finished with 110 points (52-24-6) - their third-highest total in franchise history.

Saros and the Predators were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The Rangers trail the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in their best-of-seven, first-round series, while the Flames and Dallas Stars are knotted at 2-2.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us