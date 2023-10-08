Flawless Swiatek powers past Samsonova to claim Beijing title

BEIJING : World number two Iga Swiatek eased to a WTA Tour-leading fifth title this year by crushing unseeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-2 in the China Open final on Sunday to tighten her battle with Aryna Sabalenka for the year-end number one spot.

Swiatek shed tears of joy after her 69-minute masterclass, which left the four-times Grand Slam champion 465 points behind the top-ranked Sabalenka and with a big chance to leapfrog the Belarusian at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

The season finale, where the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world face off, begins on Oct. 29.

Beijing debutant Swiatek was handed the first break of the clash in the sixth game when Samsonova produced a double fault and the 22-year-old then wrapped up the opening set without committing a single unforced error.

Swiatek's superb serve proved to be her biggest ally as she never faced a break point and raced ahead 4-1 in the second set before completing the win with ease for her 16th title overall as Samsonova made another error at the net.

French Open champion Swiatek also became the first player since American Serena Williams to claim five or more titles in successive seasons.

Williams managed the feat in 2014 and 2015.