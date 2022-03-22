Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria

Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria
Vika Groza, 11, from Odesa, plays tennis during training session, after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Varna, Bulgaria, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria
Sasha Groza, 14, from Odesa, plays tennis during training session, after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Varna, Bulgaria, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria
Tennis coach Mihail Minchev leads a training session in Varna, Bulgaria, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria
Sasha and Vika Groza from Odesa warm up during a training session with tennis coach Mihail Minchev in Varna, Bulgaria, March 18, 2022. Picture taken March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria
Varva Koltsova (L) and Olha Kachur (2nd R) from club Balta in Ukraine look on during training with Bosnian teammates from Student Volleyball Club (SOK) in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 21, 2022. Picture is taken March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
22 Mar 2022 07:40PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 07:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VARNA, Bulgaria/MOSTAR, Bosnia : Sports clubs in Bulgaria and Bosnia are providing refuge, training and competition for athletes escaping war in another show of global solidarity for Ukraine.

Mihail Minchev, the 34-year-old owner and trainer of Hispano tennis club near the Black Sea city of Varna, was among those responding to the Bulgarian tennis federation's appeal to help after Russia's invasion upended lives for millions in Ukraine.

"I had to so do something," said Minchev, who volunteered to host two families with three teenage female tennis players from another Black Sea city: Odesa in Ukraine.

"I could not just be an indifferent spectator and watch what is happening on TV from my couch as if it is some reality show."

One of the new arrivals, 14-year-old Sasha Groza, has won competitions in Odesa, dreams of one day winning the Australian Open, and looks up to British women's No. 1 Emma Raducanu.

"Tennis is my life," Groza said at Minchev's apartment before a training session.

She appreciates Varna's friendly welcome but cannot quite grasp what has happened. "Our fathers stayed in Ukraine, our grandmothers, grandfathers stayed in Ukraine. It's very sad."

Bulgaria's tennis association has, likewise, helped about 12 families with young tennis players so far. It plans to include them in national tournaments without prior registration.

SHARED WAR TRAUMA

In Bosnia, memories of their own devastating conflict three decades ago fuels compassion.

"When the girls asked us why we were helping them, we said that we were children of war ourselves, running away with our mothers while others were helping us," said Anita Glibic, director of the Student Volleyball Club (SOK) in the southern town of Mostar.

SOK is hosting seven players from the Ukrainian club Balta, with four more expected in response to an open invitation to Ukrainian female volleyball players.

The club is providing accommodation, meals and training.

"We travelled for four days, ... with long stays on the borders. It was so difficult," said Varvara Koltsova, who arrived with her three-year-old son.

Another Ukrainian player Olha Kachur said at last they felt safe without war and bombs.

"I think that no person who run away from Ukraine now have a plan what to do ... Of course we want to go home to our families, our friends but now we don't know when war will end," she said.

"I feel little guilty because I'm safe and they are not."

(Writing by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us