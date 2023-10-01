Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe

ROME : Tommy Fleetwood secured the Ryder Cup for Europe on Sunday when he was guaranteed at least half a point in his match against Rickie Fowler that took the hosts to the 14-1/2 target they needed to regain the trophy.

Europe needed four points from Sunday's 12 singles to continue their incredible 30-year unbeaten home and wins for Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and a half for Jon Rahm took them to 14 points.

Fleetwood hit a brilliant tee shot on the 16th and after sending his eagle putt close, Fowler conceded the remaining four-footer to leave the Englishman two up with two to play and guaranteed at least the half point Europe needed.