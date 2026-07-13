Fleming steps down as Chennai head coach after 18 years in charge

NEW DELHI, July 13 : Stephen Fleming has stepped down as head coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after guiding the team to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in his 18 years in charge, the franchise said on Monday.

"The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management," the team said in a statement.

Former New Zealand captain Fleming joined Chennai as a player in the inaugural edition of the IPL before taking over as the head coach ahead of the 2009 season. Chennai won their last IPL title in 2023 and did not make the playoffs in the last three editions of the tournament.

"From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise," CSK managing director KS Viswanathan said.

"He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths."

Chennai also won two Champions League T20 titles under Fleming, who headed one of the most consistent coaching set-ups in the IPL.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport and I leave with nothing but gratitude," Fleming said.

"My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved ... CSK will always be close to my heart and I will be cheering the team on for years to come."