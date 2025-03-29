Flick calls on Barcelona to embrace challenging schedule

Barcelona are ready for the challenges of a packed schedule of matches until the end of the season as they bid for silverware on three fronts, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday.

Leading LaLiga with 63 points, Barca face Girona on Sunday after only two days rest following their 3-0 triumph over Osasuna and over the next 17 days they have six matches in all competitions.

"You never know that (recovery time) even when you have one or two days more to recover. It will undoubtedly be a great challenge that awaits us from now until the end of the season," Flick told reporters.

"We're ready and want to fight until the end of the season. I have a feeling that we're all very proud of the match against Osasuna."

Flick said there were no new fitness concerns but he remained tight-lipped over Osasuna's appeal to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that Barcelona should not have played defender Inigo Martinez because he sat out Spain's recent matches due to injury.

"I'm focused on the next game. We have a lot of games ahead. It's not in my hands; we'll have to wait and see. I don't know anything else," the 60-year-old German said.

"Our goal is to win every home game, but we also have to play away games. There are 10 games left, and it's important to win game after game. The rest of the season will get shorter and more difficult for the other teams," Flick said.